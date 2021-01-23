Pendal Group Limited Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.