Pendal Group Limited Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 172,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

