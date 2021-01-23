Pendal Group Limited Has $2.63 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

