Pendal Group Limited Increases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 148.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

ST stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

