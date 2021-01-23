Pendal Group Limited Invests $2.74 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $827,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

