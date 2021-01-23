Pendal Group Limited Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

