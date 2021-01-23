Pendal Group Limited Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

