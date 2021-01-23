Pendal Group Limited Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 306.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

