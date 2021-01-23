Pendal Group Limited Purchases 7,732 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 751.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.12. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

