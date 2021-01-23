Pendal Group Limited Purchases 8,468 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 432.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

