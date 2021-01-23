Pendal Group Limited Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $87.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.