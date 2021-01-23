Pendal Group Limited Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,424 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.