Pendal Group Limited Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

