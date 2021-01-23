Pendal Group Limited Sells 14,712 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

