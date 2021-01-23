Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,593 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

