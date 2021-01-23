Pendal Group Limited Sells 23,578 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

