Pendal Group Limited Sells 3,147 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $405.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.53. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.