Pendal Group Limited Sells 4,156 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

