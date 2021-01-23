Pendal Group Limited Sells 825 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

