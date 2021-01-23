Pendal Group Limited Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Shares of DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.27. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

