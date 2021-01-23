Pendal Group Limited Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

