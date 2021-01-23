Pendal Group Limited Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $380.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

