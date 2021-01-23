Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $13.38. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 854,350 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of £183.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

