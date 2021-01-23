Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

