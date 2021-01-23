Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after buying an additional 99,132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,982,000 after buying an additional 82,132 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

