Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.