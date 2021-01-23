Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,545 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 3.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.