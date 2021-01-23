Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $78.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

