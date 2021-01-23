Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 7,163 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. ABB makes up about 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.