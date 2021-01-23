PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

