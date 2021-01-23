Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.