Perlin (PERL) Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00669397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.04 or 0.04357574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

