Perpetual Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.63 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.58 or 0.00016779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.05 million and $6.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00123501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00272126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00069561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039571 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

