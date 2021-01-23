Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 85.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.52 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00020283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,437,842 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

