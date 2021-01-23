Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,367.00

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45,367.00 and traded as high as $45,600.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,200.00, with a volume of 4,925 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £453.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is £452.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.89%.

In other Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 51 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, with a total value of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

