Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.41

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.41 and traded as high as $31.75. Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 7,486,524 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.41.

About Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

