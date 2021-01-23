Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

