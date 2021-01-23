Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $742,192.15

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $742,192.15 and $4,238.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00056346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00126524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,222,725 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

