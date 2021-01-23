Phantasma Market Cap Hits $5.73 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $113,087.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,184.55 or 0.99757038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.