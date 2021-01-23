Phoenix Global (PHB) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $10.27 million and $252,804.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,441,941,149 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

