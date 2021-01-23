Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $184,577.17 and $45.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,332.75 or 0.99859773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00326944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.00642653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00157558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,457,775 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

