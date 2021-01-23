Phoneum (PHT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $87,601.97 and approximately $973.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

