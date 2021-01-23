Photon (PHO) One Day Volume Tops $31.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $51,871.87 and $31.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Photon has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,865.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.43 or 0.03895798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00429581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.51 or 0.01341592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00545020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00434418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,893,789,334 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

