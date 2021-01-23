Photon Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Photon has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Photon has a market capitalization of $52,183.96 and $32.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.64 or 0.03841401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00431367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.01337786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00541355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00429493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00270401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023007 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,886,252,677 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

