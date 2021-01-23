Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

DOC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,923. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

