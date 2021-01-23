PIBBLE (PIB) Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.75 million and $79,098.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

