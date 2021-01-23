PIBBLE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,140.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $67,140.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

