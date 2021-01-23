PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.61. PICO shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 66,416 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 27.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in PICO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PICO by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PICO by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PICO by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

