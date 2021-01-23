PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.61. PICO shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 66,416 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $177.79 million, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.
PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 27.18%.
About PICO (NASDAQ:PICO)
PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for PICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.