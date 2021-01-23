PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $744.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00009317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 5% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $998,287.27 and approximately $744.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

