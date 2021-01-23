PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,967.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $47,967.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00057666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00070870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00040025 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,222,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,731,424 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

